हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi amazes again with her spontaneous craft: Shatrughan Sinha

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi", a sequel to the hit 2016 film "Happy Bhag Jayegi".

Sonakshi amazes again with her spontaneous craft: Shatrughan Sinha
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has praised his daughter actress Sonakshi Sinha's performance in "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi" and says after "Akira" and "Lootera" she has impressed yet again with her spontaneous craft.

"Watched our Sonakshi Sinha's film, 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi', at the iconic Chanakya, New Delhi. A worthy daughter of worthy parents Poonam Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha. 

"After remarkable and outstanding performances in 'Lootera' and 'Akira', she amazes us yet again with her spontaneous craft and comic timings. Kudos," Shatrughan tweeted. 

The 72-year-old actor also praised Jimmy Sheirgill, Piyush Mishra, Jassi Gill, Diana Penty and Ali Fazal for their contributions to the film. 

"Wish that the second half was a little shorter. Nonetheless the film is a happy, happy, happy, healthy, family film. God Bless!" he added. 

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi", a sequel to the hit 2016 film "Happy Bhag Jayegi".

 

Tags:
Sonakshi SinhaShatrughan SinhaBollywoodSonakshiHappy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close