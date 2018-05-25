Sonakshi Sinha flaunts her washboard abs and she looks awesome!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Sonakshi Sinha has worked hard on maintaining a healthy fitness level. In her recent picture, her transformation will leave your jaws dropped. Sonakshi's washboard abs clearly prove that she has sweat it out in the gym. She took to her Instagram handle and shared the latest picture.

Sona baby captioned the image as: "If i can do it, you can too. Covering my ears so i cant hear any of your excuses. You want it, go get it. #mondaymotivation photo by @prasadnaaik, styled by @mohitrai, makeup @vardannayak, hair @themadhurinakhale."

Isn't she giving you some major fitness goals? Well, looks like the shotgun junior is on a mission!

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha's darling daughter made her stunning debut opposite Salman Khan in 'Dabangg' in 2010. She has worked with most of the A-listed Bollywood actors such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor and Salman of course.

She was seen in a couple of films last year like 'Noor', 'Ittefaq' and 'Welcome To New York'. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Kalank', 'Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi' and 'Dabangg 3'.