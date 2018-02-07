Sonakshi Sinha quips Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra a couple but will break-up in 2018—Watch video

New Delhi: Celebrity chat shows are often explosive. The latest one to join the likes of Koffee With Karan, which is famous for giving solid juice about our favourite B-Town stars is BFFs With Vogue.

The latest season is hosted by style diva Neha Dhupia and has seen Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif as guests already. The teaser video of the latest episode featuring ace designer Manish Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha has been shared by Vogue India on Instagram.

Neha throws a volley of questions at Sona and asks her to name a couple who is dating in real life but doesn't admit. She quipped, Deepika and Ranveer. Next, she asked Manish about 'hook up of 2018', to which he says Alia and Ranbir.

Sona is then asked, a break-up of 2018 and she says Alia and Sidharth. And it's here when the cat comes out of the bag as Neha pull's her leg saying, you just confirmed they are a couple.

The expression on Sonakshi's face is simply priceless. Alia and Sid have often hogged the limelight for being a couple in real life but the duo has never really made it public.

Their on and off relationship rumours are not new. But Sona's revelation is timed perfectly!