Sonakshi Sinha slammed for wearing bold dress, trolls give her 'sanskari gyan'

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Dabangg' actress Sonakshi Sinha has a huge fan following. The actress has had the opportunity of working with A-listers in her career such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn to name a few. In a short span of time, Sona baby has proved her acting mettle as well.

She has never really shied away from speaking her mind and that's why she is adored by the fans. Shotgun junior has a massive 10 million followers on Instagram and is an avid user. She recently posted a throwback picture from a photo shoot and got trolled for wearing a bold dress.

Check out the picture here:

Here a few comments from trolls who tried giving her some 'sanskari gyan' on what to wear and what not.

While her fan army did support the actress and praised her choice of wearing whatever she wants to.

This is not the first time that celebs have been trolled on social media platforms. Top Bollywood actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Esha Gupta, Mallika Sherawat—all have been trolled at different points in time.

Recently, popular TV actress Nia Sharma was targetted on Twitter for repeating her outfits but she gave it back in the most epic way.