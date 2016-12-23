close
Sonakshi Sinha strikes a pose real Phogat sisters – See Pic

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 10:52
Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha is in awe of Aamir Khan starrer –Dangal – and her latest Twitter photograph captures one of her FAN moments!

Soon after heaping praises on the Nitesh Tiwari film, Sona shared a photograph in which she can be seen striking a pose with the real Phogat sisters – Geeta and Babita.

Check out Sona’s ‘Dangal’ verdict and her Fan girl moment here:

Well, this happens when the ‘Dabangg’ ‘Dangal’ gets real.

