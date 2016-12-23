Sonakshi Sinha strikes a pose real Phogat sisters – See Pic

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha is in awe of Aamir Khan starrer –Dangal – and her latest Twitter photograph captures one of her FAN moments!

Soon after heaping praises on the Nitesh Tiwari film, Sona shared a photograph in which she can be seen striking a pose with the real Phogat sisters – Geeta and Babita.

Check out Sona’s ‘Dangal’ verdict and her Fan girl moment here:

You make the wait for all your films so totally worth it @aamir_khan! Kudos to you and team #Dangal for this absolute gem! What. A. Film. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) 23 December 2016

But the gold medal goes to the girls of #Dangal-Fatima, Zaira, Sanya, Suhani and Sakshiji! Perfect reel portayal of real champs! #girlpower — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) 23 December 2016

The Dangal girls teaching the Dabangg girl the wrestling stance!!! True champions @geeta_phogat and @BabitaPhogat pic.twitter.com/i2PmtSZk6i — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) 23 December 2016

It was a honour meeting you sir @ShatrughanSinha n the Dabang girl @sonakshisinha..had an amazing night at the screening of #Dangal pic.twitter.com/adxyAU3Srq — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) 23 December 2016

The honour was ours @BabitaPhogat! Your family has an inspiring story, and no better way that #dangal to put it out there! All the best https://t.co/8K90Mh7bFd — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) 23 December 2016

Well, this happens when the ‘Dabangg’ ‘Dangal’ gets real.