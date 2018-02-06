Sonakshi Sinha wants freedom for elephants used as rides in Jaipur

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha has written a letter to Rajasthan Minister for Forest, Environment, Youth Affairs and Sports Gajendra Singh Khimsar to relocate an elephant to a rehabilitation facility for urgent care after reports of a violent beating.

A group of American tourists witnessed eight men violently beating the elephant known as 'Number 44' at Amber Fort.

Sonakshi has penned the letter on behalf of animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. She has written about "rapid and widespread abuse of elephants used for rides in Jaipur, including at Amber Fort".

"I respectfully request that you start with Number 44, who should be confiscated and sent to a rehabilitation facility for treatment and care. This animal deserves to live without chains and in the company of other elephants," she wrote.

Sinha's letter follows PETA India's complaint to the Chief Wildlife Warden of the Rajasthan Forest Department, which resulted in a show-cause notice issued to Number 44's custodian Wasid Khan, holding him responsible for the abuse.

As per PETA, the notice stated that an investigation carried out by the Regional Forest Officer for Jaipur Zoo, as well as a photograph supplied by an American witness, indicated that the elephant was treated cruelly, in violation of numerous animal-protection laws.