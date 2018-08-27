हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha catches hold of Ranveer Singh as he tries to run away-Watch

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, whose latest comedy film 'Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi', has left the audience in splits, had a hilarious moment with her Lootera co-star Ranveer Singh.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, whose latest comedy film 'Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi', has left the audience in splits, had a hilarious moment with her Lootera co-star Ranveer Singh.

Sharing a boomerang video on Twitter, Sonakshi wrote, "Arre tum kaha chale babaaaa @RanveerOfficial ... happy ko bhagne do."

In the video, you can see Ranveer trying to run away while Sonakshi catches hold of him.

Sonakshi and Ranveer had starred opposite each other in Vikramaditya Motwane's film 'Lootera'. The film didn't do great in terms of number but was a massive hit amongst the audience. The film was released in 2015.

Sonakshi's Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi is directed by Mudassar Aziz; produced by Aanand L Rai and Krishika Lulla. Sonakshi plays Harpreet aka Happy from Punjab  who gets kidnapped by a gang of people who are actually looking for some other 'Happy'

The film has an ensemble star cast of Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Abhay Deol, Jassi Gill and Aparshakti Khurana.

Diana, Jimmy, Ali, and Abhay were a part of the original 2016 film as well. 

Sonakshi Sinha Ranveer Singh Lootera Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi

