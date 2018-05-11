Sonakshi Sinha's 24-hour trip to India

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha took a short break from shooting Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi to come back to India for a quick trip.

The actress came from Malaysia for just a day to complete her brand commitment in India.

"Sonakshi is currently in Kuala Lumpur shooting for Aanand L Rai produced 'Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi'. She requested for a day off from her shoot schedule to fulfil a past commitment she made to one of the brands she endorses," her spokesperson said in a statement to IANS.

The spokesperson added: "For a meet and greet scheduled in Delhi with the media, she took an early morning flight from Kuala Lumpur to Delhi to be part of the event scheduled for that evening. She landed in Delhi, got ready and was at the event in time to fulfil her ambassador duties.

"That same night, after the event, Sonakshi took the last flight out back to Kuala Lumpur and resumed her shoot for the film the next morning. The brand team was happy and humbled by her commitment."