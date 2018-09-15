Sonakshi Sinha's Maldives vacation posts will give you weekend vibes—Watch

New Delhi: Sonakshi Sinha is currently holidaying in Maldives and the actress has shared some photos and videos on Instagram. The actress is having a gala time at the exotic location and her pics are giving us major weekend vibes.

Check out her posts here:

Already want to pack your bags and fly to Maldives? Well, we feel the same!

The actress's latest outing 'Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi' hit the theatres on August 24 and has received a thumbs up from the audience. The entertaining film minted Rs 2.70 crore on day one.

Sonakshi had raised the excitement level for the film when the posters were out. A peppy song titled 'Swag Saha Nahi Jaye' had the actress grooving with some kickass moves.

The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Aanand L Rai and Krishika Lulla have produced the film. Sonakshi plays Harpreet aka Happy from Punjab who gets kidnapped by a gang of people who are actually looking for some other 'Happy'

The film has an ensemble star cast of Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Abhay Deol, Jassi Gill and Aparshakti Khurana.

It is the sequel to the 2016 film 'Happy Bhaag Jayegi' which starred Diana Penty in the lead role.