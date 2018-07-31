हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sonali bendre

Sonali Bendre a fighter, says Omung Kumar

Omung, who judged a few episodes of the show with Sonali, said her presence on the set used to create a beautiful atmosphere.  

Sonali Bendre a fighter, says Omung Kumar
Pic courtesy: @iamsonalibendre

New Delhi: Sonali Bendre, who is braving a fight against cancer, is a strong person and a fighter, says filmmaker Omung Kumar of the actress, who was his former co-judge in the third season of reality TV show India's Best Dramebaaz.

Sonali had to leave the Zee TV show in between as she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer and had to go to New York for treatment. She was replaced by Huma Qureshi, who completes the judging panel with Vivek Oberoi.

Praying for Sonali's good health, Omung told IANS: "I miss her a lot, but I know she is a fighter, she will come back for sure. I think she is going to come back before the finale. Get well soon, Sonali."

Omung, who judged a few episodes of the show with Sonali, said her presence on the set used to create a beautiful atmosphere.

"Sonali is a mother figure. She is a calm and composed person, so while judging the show, she knew better than me and Vivek about how to deal with the kids.

"She and I used to discuss our issues on the set. We had a lot of fun. As a judge, as she is a mother herself, she knew the best when to behave strictly with the kids and when to have fun," added the "Mary Kom" director.

India's Best Dramebaaz is an acting talent hunt show for children.

Tags:
sonali bendresonali bendre cancerCancer treatmentOmung KumarIndia's Best Dramebaaz

Must Watch