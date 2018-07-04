हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
sonali bendre

Sonali Bendre battles cancer, Bollywood celebs wish her a speedy recovery

The actress is currently undergoing treatment for the same in New York.

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre shocked her fans and industry colleagues by opening up on battling cancer. The actress took to her social media accounts and shared the news. She has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasised. 

The actress in a heartwarming post also revealed that it was only after taking a few tests, the doctors broke the news. The actress is currently undergoing treatment for the same in New York.

Several Bollywood celebrities reacted after learning about Sonali's illness. From Karan Johar,  Ileana D'Cruz to others who have worked with her, all wished her a speedy recovery. 

Sonali has acted with all the A-listers in Bollywood. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Aamir Khan, the actress ruled the 90s with her screen presence. She took a break from acting after marrying Goldie Behl in 2002. 

She made her debut in 1994 with 'Aag' for which she even bagged the Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year. Then she went on to star in a number of films such as 'Bombay', 'Rakshak', 'Diljale', 'English Babu Desi Mem', 'Major Saab', 'Zakhm', 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', 'Sarfarosh', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' to name a few.

Here's wishing the actress a speedy recovery!

