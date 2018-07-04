हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonali Bendre diagnosed with high-grade cancer

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer. The actress opened up on her illness and shared the news on her Twitter handle. The actress is currently undergoing treatment for the same in New York.

She wrote: “Sometimes when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me. 

She took a break from acting after marrying Goldie Behl in 2002.

Here's wishing the actress a speedy recovery!

sonali bendresonali bendre cancerIrrfan KhanSonalihigh grade cancerBollywood

