Sonali Bendre goes live on Facebook, discusses a book with son Ranveer—Watch

New Delhi: The stunning Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who was undergoing treatment in NYC for high-grade cancer that had metastasised is back to the bay and recovering well. The actress returned to Mumbai sometime back and even thanked fans for showering her with immense support. The actress had announced about her illness on social media, leaving fans, friends and family in a state of shock.

She recently was spotted outside the Facebook office where she had gone for a discussion as part of her Sonali Book Club (SBC). In fact, her son Ranveer Behl too is an avid reader like mother and actively participates in her book club. She shared the link of her Facebook live on Instagram.

The actress put up a brave front and shared inspiring notes and her pictures sporting a bald look. She is a voracious reader and even runs a book club on her name. Sonali looks gorgeous in her white attire. She donned a stylish avatar and wore a cute cap.

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

A few days back, Sonali, husband Goldie Behl celebrated BFF Hrithik Roshan's birthday. Former wife and close friend Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Joshi Oberoi and husband Vikas Oberoi had also joined in the celebrations.

Sonali updated about her condition on social media and often shared pictures and videos. She documented each phase of braving the disease and has emerged as a really strong person.

Here's wishing Sonali a speedy recovery!