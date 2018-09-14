Sonali Bendre misses Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, shares family photos

New Delhi: Actress Sonali Bendre, who is currently undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in New York, has been missing the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations back home in Mumbai. the actress on Thursday took to Twitter to share a post writing how the celebrations have been close to her heart.

She also shared a photo of her husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer Behl offering prayers to Lord Ganesha along with the post.

Take a look at her post here:

#GaneshChaturthi has always been very very close to my heart. Missing the celebrations back home, but still feeling blessed. Have a happy one, filled with blessings, love and joy! pic.twitter.com/QCN359wf70 — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) September 13, 2018

Sonali's positive attitude towards life is something that inspires us and teaches us to live with a smile, no matter the circumstances. We admire the actress's spirit and wish her a speedy recovery.

The actress opened up about her high-grade cancer that has metastasized through social media. After learning about her health condition, fans and industry friends were struck with shock. Several celebrities have showered their support and thronged Twitter/Instagram with 'get well soon' messages for the actress.

Sonali regularly updates about her condition on social media and often shares pictures and videos. She has documented each phase of braving the disease and has emerged as a really strong person.