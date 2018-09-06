हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonali Bendre posts new pic and shares which book she is reading these days

Being a voracious reader herself, Sonali started off ‘Sonali’s Book Club’ on social media.

New Delhi: Popular B-Town actress Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in New York. The actress has put up a brave front and has been sharing inspiring notes and her pictures sporting a bald look. She recently posted a new picture where she can be seen posing with the latest book she is reading. 

Sonali wrote: "Today is #ReadABookDay and what better way to celebrate it than by announcing the next book for #SBC! This one is a historical fiction set in Russia called "A Gentleman in Moscow" by @amortowles. The premise sounds pretty interesting, and I can't wait to start reading it! #SonalisBookClub"

Being a voracious reader herself, Sonali started off ‘Sonali’s Book Club’ on social media propagating the idea of reading amongst people. And this year in March it completed a year. 

The actress opened up about her high-grade cancer that has metastasised through social media. After learning about her health condition, fans and industry friends were struck with shock. Several celebrities have showered their support and thronged Twitter/Instagram with 'get well soon' messages for the actress.

Sonali regularly updates about her condition on social media and often shares pictures and videos. She has documented each phase of braving the disease and has emerged as a really strong person.

Recently, she thanked Priyanka Chopra for introducing her with a hairstylist who helped her create a new look. 

Here's wishing Sonali Bendre a jet speed recovery!

