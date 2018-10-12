Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner enjoy a girls day out—Pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who is undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, enjoyed a girls day out with Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and others. The actress took to her Instagram handle to thank Priyanka for lifting her spirits.

Sharing a picture of the group, Sonali wrote, “Was a little low and lonely as @goldiebehl had left for Mumbai... thank you @priyankachopra for lifting my spirits #AGirlsDayOutIsLikeChickenSoupForTheSoul @sophiet @danasupnick @mimi #Repost @priyankachopra Girls will be girls.. @iamsonalibendre @sophiet @danasupnick @mimi”

Bendre has emerged to be one of the strongest persons in Bollywood. The actress shared news about her high-grade cancer that has metastasized through social media. Since then, she keeps sharing updates about her health and is brave enough to withstand any hurdle that life throws at her.

Here's wishing the beautiful actress a speedy recovery!

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been spotted with Sophie Turner on various occasions. Sophie is Joe Jonas's fiance who is Nick Jonas's brother. Priyanka and Nick got engaged in August this year and made their relationship as well as engagement official by sharing pictures on social media.

Things have surely escalated quickly for the couple as it was only last year that the two were rumoured to be dating. Nick is an international pop- star and is absolutely smitten by his lady love. Reports were that Pee Cee and Nick might tie the knot in November, this year but there is no official confirmation of the same.