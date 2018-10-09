Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra visit Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in NYC—Check pics

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor recently updated fans about his ill health through Twitter. The senior actor is currently in New York where he will undergo certain tests to ascertain his illness.

While his fans have been missing his interesting tweets and are praying for his well-being, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, who are in NYC currently had some B-Town guests there. Actress Sonali Bendre visited the Kapoors along with hubby Goldie Behl and sister-in-law Shrishti Behl Arya. That's not all, desi girl Priyanka Chopra, who recently flew to New York also took out time and headed to meet Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Social media is bustling with happy pictures of them all and it sends out a positive vibe to fans.

Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in New York. The actress has put up a brave front and has been sharing inspiring notes and her pictures sporting a bald look. She regularly updates about her condition on social media and often shares pictures and videos. She has documented each phase of braving the disease and has emerged as a really strong person.

Recently, Rishi Kapoor shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen enjoying his afternoon stroll with actor and old friend Anupam Kher in Manhattan, New York. This does give some kind of breather to his fans about his well-being.

Days after Rishi Kapoor tweeted about his absence from work, there was a strong rumour about him suffering from the deadly 'c' word. But soon it was all rubbished by brother Randhir Kapoor, who maintained that how can people speculate that he has cancer. He revealed that there is no truth to such rumours as the veteran actor has not even undergone medical tests there.

Here's wishing Rishi Kapoor a speedy recovery!