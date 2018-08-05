Sonali Bendre’s latest pic with friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi will melt your heart

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre is one of the strongest people the world has known. The actress left everyone in shock as she announced that she is suffering from cancer. The beautiful Sonali is currently undergoing treatment for her illness at a New York hospital and regularly updates about her condition on social media.

On the occasion of Friendship Day, the actress took to social media app Instagram and shared a picture with her friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi. The picture was posted with a message that will melt your heart.

Here's Sonali's Instagram post:

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Aug 4, 2018 at 10:28pm PDT

The post has been captioned as, "This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! #BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime

Picture credit: @hrithikroshan"