sonali bendre

Sonali Bendre shares a heartwarming video on son Ranveer's 13th birthday—Watch

Today happens to be Sonali's son Ranveer Behl's 13th birthday.

Sonali Bendre shares a heartwarming video on son Ranveer's 13th birthday—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre is one strong woman. The actress, who is battling high-grade cancer has been regularly sharing every important detail in her life with fans through social media. She has kept a brave front and has proved to be a fighter.

The actress some time back revealed through her social media accounts that she is suffering from high-grade cancer that has metastasised. This sent shock waves across her fans and industry peeps. Several celebrities have showered their support and thronged Twitter/Instagram with 'get well soon' messages for the actress.

Today happens to be Sonali's son Ranveer Behl's 13th birthday and as he enters into his teens, the strong and proud mommy shared an adorable video on social media.

Her caption will melt your heart right away. She wrote: “Ranveeeeer! My sun, my moon, my stars, my sky... Okay, maybe I'm being a bit melodramatic, but your 13th birthday deserves this. Wow, you're a teenager now... Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact. I can't tell you enough how proud I am of you... Your wit, your humour, your strength, your kindness, and even your mischief. Happy happy birthday, my not-so-little one. It's the first one that we're not together... I miss you terribly. Lots and lots of love always and forever.... biiiiig hug! @rockbehl”

A few days back, she even shared a picture with her son after she got a new haircut.

 

From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I’m spending time with Ranveer right now, while he’s on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

The actress is currently undergoing treatment for her illness at a New York hospital. Sonali regularly updates about her condition on social media and often shares pictures and videos. She has documented each phase of braving the disease and has emerged as a really strong person.

Here's wishing Ranveer and a happy birthday and Sonali a jet speed super recovery!

