sonali bendre

Sonali Bendre shares video of her new look, thanks Priyanka Chopra in an emotional post

Sonali Bendre shares video of her new look, thanks Priyanka Chopra in an emotional post
Pic courtesy: @iamsonalibendre

Mumbai: Sonali Bendre who is in the United States undergoing treatment for high-grade cancer, took to Instagram Wednesday to share a video to show her new look. 

The Bollywood diva of the 1990s wrote: "Vanity is my favourite sin." - Al Pacino

Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony ), but who doesn't like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us... A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It's important to do what makes you happy, even if it's something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels.... All that white noise doesn't make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what's right or wrong for you. When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt... "Am I vain for wanting to look good?" As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good... Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. 
So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime  Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look."

 

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

The actress was diagnosed with cancer a couple of months ago. 

After being diagnosed with the disease, Sonali wrote: "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. 
There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful.

I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me. (sic)."

Here's wishing Sonali a speedy recovery.

