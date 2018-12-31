Sonali Bendre shares throwback pictures, hopes for a healthier and happier 2019

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has emerged to be one of the strongest people in the entertainment industry. The actress was diagnosed with high-grade cancer which had metastasized and shared the news on social media, leaving everyone surprised. As soon as the actress shared the tragic news, wishes from her friends in the industry and fans started pouring in. Since then, Sonali has been bravely sharing updates about her health which often leave us teary-eyed.

On the last day of the year 2018, the actress shared a few throwback pics from her blow-dry before she had to get a haircut for her cancer treatment.

Check out the pics here:

Along with the pics, the actress also wrote a note which said, “Throwback to my last blow-dry before I cut my hair. Now that my hair is gradually growing back.... Maybe I can look forward to another blow-dry in 2019! This journey has been immense, and has taught me so so much.... From being in awe of the body's willingness and capacity to fight and heal and recover to overwhelming gratitude to the people who have stood by me and been pillars of strength to being reminded of life's transience and that things come and go (much like my hair). Here's looking towards a healthier and happier 2019. Onwards and upwards... #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime”

Here's wishing the actress more power and a speedy recovery!