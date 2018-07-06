हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonali Bendre thanks B-Town friends for showering her with support

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre recently opened up on suffering from high-grade cancer that has metastasised. The actress's fans and film fraternity was hit by a shock wave after learning about her illness and showered her with support and positivity on social media.

Akshay Kumar even personally rushed to meet the actress, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York. Several Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Ileana D'Cruz, Abhishek Bachchan, Shruti Haasan etc took to social media and showered their support to the actress in this difficult hour. 

Sonali has now replied to each one of her celeb friends and thanked them for supporting her and giving her positivity. 

She took to Twitter and wrote:

After Irrfan Khan's shocking revelation about suffering from Neuroendocrine Tumour, Sonali Bendre's confession has saddened the fans.

Sonali has acted with all the A-listers in Bollywood. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Aamir Khan, the actress ruled the 90s with her screen presence. She took a break from acting after marrying Goldie Behl in 2002. 

She made her debut in 1994 with 'Aag' for which she even bagged the Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year. Then she went on to star in a number of films such as 'Bombay', 'Rakshak', 'Diljale', 'English Babu Desi Mem', 'Major Saab', 'Zakhm', 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', 'Sarfarosh', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' to name a few.

Here's wishing Sonali a speedy recovery!

Tags:
sonali bendresonali bendre cancerKaran JoharAbhishek Bachchansonali bendre cancer metasisedmetastasisedBollywood

