Sonali Bendre with BFF'S Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Oberoi gives major friendship goals in this latest pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre is undoubtedly one of the strongest women in the industry. The actress is currently undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in New York. Her positive attitude towards life is something that inspires us and teaches us to live with a smile, no matter the circumstances. We admire the actress's spirit and wish her a speedy recovery.

Sonali's BFF'S, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi have been with her through thick and thin. Recently, Sussanne took to Instagram and shared a picture of her girl gang with the most heartwarming caption.

Sussanne wrote, “This is Us.... Fight for you, Respect you, Include you, Encourage you, Need you, Deserve you, Stand by you.”

Sonali celebrated Friendship Day with her besties Sussanne and Gayatri at New York. She even shared a picture posing with her BFFs and posted a beautiful caption.

The actress opened up about her high-grade cancer that has metastasized through social media. After learning about her health condition, fans and industry friends were struck with shock. Several celebrities have showered their support and thronged Twitter/Instagram with 'get well soon' messages for the actress.

Sonali regularly updates about her condition on social media and often shares pictures and videos. She has documented each phase of braving the disease and has emerged as a really strong person.

Recently, she thanked Priyanka Chopra for introducing her with a hairstylist who helped her create a new look.