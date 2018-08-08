हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonali Bendre's BFFs Gayatri Oberoi, Sussanne Khan and Dia Mirza join forces for dear friend—Watch video

Here's wishing Sonali a jet speed recovery!

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre received massive support from fans, friends after learning about her cancer. The actress opened up about her illness through social media and revealed that she is suffering from high-grade cancer that has metastasised. This news left the netizens in a state of shock and soon the internet was flooded with heartfelt supporting messages for the gorgeous beauty. 

Sonali is currently undergoing treatment for her illness at a New York hospital. Not many are aware of the fact that the actress is an avid reader and she even has a book club going. Being a voracious reader herself, Sonali started off ‘Sonali’s Book Club’ on social media propagating the idea of reading amongst people. 

And this year in March it completed a year. Taking on from here, her closest friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi were joined by Dia Mirza in their initiative to keep Sonali's love for books going. In fact, all these lovely ladies share one thing in common and it's their love for books. 

Sussanne, Gayatri and Dia recently had a Facebook Live session at AWfis BKC, Mumbai. 

Watch it here: 

The Facebook Live was conducted through Sonali's official page and it was a fun interactive session where all three of them talked about their friendship with the actress and how they all met. They even talked about the importance of encouraging the habit of reading amongst kids. 

Sonali even had dropped in a special message for the three beautiful ladies which was read out to them by the moderator conducting the session. 

Interestingly, Sonali celebrated Friendship Day with her besties Sussanne and Gayatri at New York. She even shared a picture posing with her BFFs and posted a beautiful caption.

Sonali regularly updates about her condition on social media and often shares pictures and videos. She has documented each phase of braving the disease and has emerged as a really strong person.

Here's wishing Sonali a jet speed recovery!

 

