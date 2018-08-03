Sonali Bendre's husband Goldie Behl posts an update about her health

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who is undergoing cancer treatment in New York is perhaps one of the strongest people the world has known. The actress broke the news of her cancer a few days back through social media. She opened up on battling high-grade cancer that has metastasised. Recently, Goldie Behl, Sonali's husband posted an update about her health on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Goldie wrote, "Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali... she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively."

Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali... she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively. — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) August 2, 2018

The actress has been keeping a brave front and is documenting each phase of her illness. She even shared pictures of undergoing a haircut before her treatment began. She has emerged as a really strong person.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and showered their support to the actress in this difficult hour. Akshay Kumar, reportedly, rushed to meet her in person and checked on her health.

After Irrfan Khan's shocking revelation about suffering from Neuroendocrine Tumour, Sonali Bendre's confession has saddened the fans.

Sonali has acted with all the A-listers in Bollywood. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Aamir Khan, the actress ruled the 90s with her screen presence. She took a break from acting after marrying Goldie Behl in 2002.

She made her debut in 1994 with 'Aag' for which she even bagged the Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year. Then she went on to star in a number of films such as 'Bombay', 'Rakshak', 'Diljale', 'English Babu Desi Mem', 'Major Saab', 'Zakhm', 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', 'Sarfarosh', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' to name a few.