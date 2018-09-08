हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
sonali bendre

Sonali Bendre's husband Goldie Behl urges people not to believe and spread rumours—Read tweet

Behl's tweet comes hours after BJL MLA Ram Kadam's tweet that condoled the actress's 'demise'. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing treatment for her metastasized cancer in New York. The actress is one of the strongest women in the industry and keeps posting about her health from time-to-time. Her positive attitude and courage has inspired many people. After a baseless rumour about the actress's death floated around, Sonali's husband, Goldie Behl took to Twitter on Saturday and wrote that one must not believe in rumours and spread them.

Here's what the tweet says, “I appeal to all to please use social media more responsibly. Let us not believe in rumours and spread them, unnecessarily hurting the sentiments of those involved. Thank you.”

Behl's tweet comes hours after BJL MLA Ram Kadam's tweet that condoled the actress's 'demise'. The tweet was then deleted and Kadam had clarified that it was a rumour.

On Friday, BJP MLA Ram Kadam's tweet had created a fervour on the internet. Kadam had tweeted in Marathi that "Bollywood and Marathi diva" Sonali Bendre "has passed away in America". He was then trolled for believing a baseless rumour and the post was deleted.After this, another tweet was posted which said, "About Sonali Bendre ji, it was rumour for the last two days. I pray to god for her good health and speedy recovery."

The actress opened up about her high-grade cancer that has metastasized through social media. After learning about her health condition, fans and industry friends were struck with shock. Several celebrities have showered their support and thronged Twitter/Instagram with 'get well soon' messages for the actress.

Here's wishing the beautiful and courageous actress a speedy recovery!

