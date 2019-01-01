Sonali Bendre's husband Goldie Behl writes a heartfelt wish for her on birthday—Read

New Delhi: The beautiful Sonali Bendre turns a year older today and wishes are pouring in from her friends in the entertainment industry and fans. The gorgeous actress is currently in Mumbai, spending quality time with her family.

Sonali's husband, Goldie Behl took to Instagram and wrote a heartwarming wish for his wife on her birthday. A picture of the couple was also shared by Behl which is too cute for words!

Check out the pic here:

Along with the pic, Behl wrote, “ Happy birthday Sonali. They say your partner needs to be your best friend, your sounding board, your mirror, your strength, your inspiration. You have been all that and more to me. 2018 was a tough year on you but I am so proud of the dignity and courage with which you handled it. Not only did you help me find my own strength, but you imparted that to every soul who followed your life closely. It is never easy to be at the receiving end and yet be so positive and spread so much love. Thank you for being the person you are. On your special day, I wish you all things wonderful, all things love, all things that bring a cheer to you through the year. So #SwitchOnTheSunshine like you always do and make this year count #OneDayAtATime.”

Sonali has emerged to be one of the strongest people in the entertainment industry. The actress was diagnosed with high-grade cancer in 2018 which had metastasized and shared the news on social media, leaving everyone surprised.

As soon as the actress shared the tragic news, wishes from her friends in the industry and fans started pouring in. Since then, Sonali has been bravely sharing updates about her health which often leave us inspired.

Here's wishing the beautiful, strong and courageous actress a very happy birthday!