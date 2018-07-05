Sonali Bendre's sister-in-law Shrishti Arya opens up on actress's illness

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonali Bendre&#039;s sister-in-law Shrishti Arya opens up on actress&#039;s illness

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre shared the news of her cancer through social media, leaving her fans and fraternity people shocked. The actress in a heartwarming note opened up on her illness. The actress is suffering from high-grade cancer that has metastasised.

Sonali's sister-in-law Shrishti Arya told Spotboye.com, “Yes, it happened suddenly. Aisi sab baatein suddenly hi hoti hain. Sonali is a fighter. She will definitely prevail. She has a lot of positive energy. She will be back. We are all very grateful for the outpouring of love.”

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and showered their support to the actress in this difficult hour. Akshay Kumar, reportedly, rushed to meet her in person and checked on her health

The actress is currently undergoing treatment for the same in New York.

She wrote on Twitter:

She wrote: “Sometimes when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.

After Irrfan Khan's shocking revelation about suffering from Neuroendocrine Tumour, Sonali Bendre's confession has saddened the fans.

She took a break from acting after marrying Goldie Behl in 2002.

Here's wishing Sonali a speedy recovery!

