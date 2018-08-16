हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
sonali bendre

Sonali Bendre's son Ranveer Behl thanks everyone for support, shares heartwarming pic

Sonali's teenage son Ranveer Behl has been a constant support system to his mother. 

Sonali Bendre's son Ranveer Behl thanks everyone for support, shares heartwarming pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing treatment in New York for cancer. She has kept a brave front sharing each and every detail of her difficult journey with fans. The actress opened up about her high-grade cancer through social media.

She is suffering from high-grade cancer that has metastasised. After learning about her health condition, fans and industry friends were struck with shock. Several celebrities have showered their support and thronged Twitter/Instagram with 'get well soon' messages for the actress.

Sonali's teenage son Ranveer Behl has been a constant support system to his mother. The young boy took to his Instagram account and thanked everyone for showing unconditional support to the family.

He wrote: “U all have created a ring of light all around me. Thanks too everyone for all the support you all have given me.”

He also shared his heartwarming picture with a ring of light around him.

Recently, Ranveer turned 13 and doting mommy Sonali wished him well with a beautiful post.

The actress is currently undergoing treatment for her illness at a New York hospital. Sonali regularly updates about her condition on social media and often shares pictures and videos. She has documented each phase of braving the disease and has emerged as a really strong person.

Here's wishing Sonali a jet speed recovery!

