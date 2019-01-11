Sonali Bendre's throwback picture with husband Goldie Behl is too cute for words!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has emerged as one of the strongest women of the entertainment world. The actress made a heartbreaking announcement last year, that she has been diagnosed with high-grade metastasized cancer. Sonali is currently in Mumbai with her family and is busy spending quality time with them.

The actress took to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback picture with her husband Goldie Behl.

Check it out here:

On January 1st, Sonali celebrated her birthday and her husband took to Instagram and wrote a heartwarming wish for his wife. He wrote, “Happy birthday Sonali. They say your partner needs to be your best friend, your sounding board, your mirror, your strength, your inspiration. You have been all that and more to me. 2018 was a tough year on you but I am so proud of the dignity and courage with which you handled it. Not only did you help me find my own strength, but you imparted that to every soul who followed your life closely. It is never easy to be at the receiving end and yet be so positive and spread so much love. Thank you for being the person you are. On your special day, I wish you all things wonderful, all things love,all things that bring a cheer to you through the year. So #SwitchOnTheSunshine like you always do and make this year count #OneDayAtATime.”

Sonali and Goldie were seen attending Hrithik Roshan's birthday dinner on January 10. The couple posed for the paparazzi along with Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne.

Here's wishing the actress a speedy recovery!