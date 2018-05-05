Sonam Di Wedding: Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others prepare for Sangeet ceremony-Watch

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor's D-Day is just around the corner. Not just the Kapoor family but the whole B-Town seems to be gearing up for her special day. Her cousin Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have shared videos from the rehearsals for Sonam's sangeet ceremony and it seems like a lot of fun.

Varun, Arjun and Karan Johar shared videos on their Insta stories that made us go green with envy. Sonam's colleague and friend Jacqueline Fernandez, cousin Anshula Kapoor, Aarti Shetty and designer Kunal Rawal are seen grooving to popular Salman Khan number 'Swag Se Karenge Sab Ka Swagat' from Tiger Zinda Hai, also starring Kareena Kapoor.

Check out the videos right here:

The Kapoor mansion has been decorated beautifully for Sonam's D-day and the paparazzi has already installed themselves outside her house in Mumbai to capture all the activities.

Recently, Sonam's producer-sister Rhea shared an Insta story in which Arjun Kapoor talks about watching the live 'Veere Di Wedding' while the bride-to-be turns a deaf ear to her cousin who also recites a line from her latest song 'Hor Das Kinniyan Tareefan Chahida Tennu?'

A few days ago, the Kapoor and Ahuja family issued a joint statement confirming the marriage of the two on May 8, 2018.

The statement read, "The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."

Sonam and Anand's wedding will be an intimate affair with only close friends and relatives in attendance.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor's mega project 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to hit the theatres on June 1. The film also stars iconic actress Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. It has been helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.