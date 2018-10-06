हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam K Ahuja going off Twitter, says it's too negative

The 33-year-old star Saturday announced that she will not be interacting with her fans on social media for some time. 

Sonam K Ahuja going off Twitter, says it&#039;s too negative

Mumbai: Sonam K Ahuja has decided to take a break from microblogging site Twitter as the actor finds it 'too negative'. 

The 33-year-old star Saturday announced that she will not be interacting with her fans on social media for some time. 

"I'm going off Twitter for a while. It's just too negative. Peace and love to all," Sonam posted. 

Even though, Sonam has not mentioned any specific incident which has forced her to take a leave from the platform, the actor's decision comes after a man trolled her over her post in which she complained of pollution in Mumbai.

"It's taken me two hours to reach town. And I'm still not at the destination. The roads are bad and the pollution is ridiculous it's a nightmare to get out of the house," Sonam had posted on Twitter. 

The man commented on her post, saying the pollution levels are rising "because of people like you,who don't use public transport or less fuel consumption vehicles."

"You Know that your luxury car gives 3 or 4 km per litre mileage and 10 /20 AC's in your house are equally responsible for global warming. First control your pollution," he added. 

Sonam replied to the user, "And it's because of men like you that women find it difficult to use public transport for fear of being harassed."

The actor is currently busy working on her upcoming film "The Zoya Factor", opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

Sonam KapoorAnand ahujaSonam Kapoor TwitterThe Zoya Factor

