Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares an adorable picture with Anand Ahuja and family

New Delhi: Bollywood's style icon Sonam Kapoor is enjoying marital bliss with her husband Anand Ahuja. The couple tied the knot on May8 this year and since then have been giving us some major relationship goals. Sonam is quite active on social media and often treats her fans with breathtaking posts. The actress also regularly posts pics with her husband and we can never get enough of these two!

On Sunday, Sonam shared an adorable picture with hubby Anand Ahuja and family.

Check it out here:

Sonam and Anand's wedding was a starry affair and a lot of Bollywood biggies attended the event. For days, pictures and videos of the star wedding were all over the internet. Sonam looked like a royal princess on her D- Day opting for a bright red lehenga along with heavy jewellery. Anand complimented her and looked dapper in a classic golden bandhgala sherwani.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in 'The Zoya Factor'. The actress is working with her real-life uncle Sanjay Kapoor who plays her dad in the film. Sonam will also share screen space with her father, Anil Kapoor in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and will hit the screens in February next year.