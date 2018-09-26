Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja share passionate kiss in Italy, set major couple goals! See pic

New Delhi: The gorgeous Sonam Kapoor and hubby Anand Ahuja attended the high profile engagement bash of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. The gala affair took place at Lake Como, Italy and saw the high and mighty celebs making their presence felt.

A fan club recently shared pictures of Sonam and Anand enjoying their brief chill time in Italy. The couple shared a passionate kiss while they were out relaxing. Check out here:

Also, desi girl Priyanka Chopra and beau Nick Jonas were recently spotted chilling with new weds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in Italy. The couple's outing sure turned many heads as several pictures went viral on social media, giving major goals.

Priyanka-Nick and Sonam-Anand were super comfortable in each other's company and seemed like having a gala time.

Both the couples were in Italy for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's gala engagement bash which took place at Lake Como. There was an exquisite display of colourful fireworks at Lake Como as the duo exchanged rings.

B-Towners such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were seen in attendance.

Sonam and Anand had a dreamy wedding on May 8, 2018, which was attended by family and friends. They had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at Sonam's aunt, Kavita Singh's plush bungalow, Rockdale in Mumbai.