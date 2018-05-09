Sonam Kapoor - Anand Ahuja wedding: Anil Kapoor thanks police for support

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor has thanked the Mumbai Police for providing relevant security during his daughter Sonam Kapoor`s wedding ceremony on Tuesday.

Anil said his family enjoyed the occasion to the fullest because of the constant support from the police.

"The constant support of Mumbai Police was a major reason behind our family being able to celebrate this occasion to the fullest without worrying about the safety! Thank you for all your help," Anil tweeted on Wednesday.

Sonam married her longtime friend and Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja here on Tuesday afternoon.From the film and fashion industry, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rani Mukerji, Swara Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, designer Masaba Gupta and stylist Pernia Qureshi were present at the wedding ceremony.

The couple also threw a reception party later that day.From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor, various showbiz stars posed for the shutterbugs and blessed the newlyweds with their presence at the glamorous reception party.

Anil Kapoor has also thanked the wedding planners for giving Sonam the "wedding of her dreams.

"He tweeted: "Thank you @wedniksha for helping me give my daughter the wedding of her dreams! You guys did a fantastic job of turning our thoughts into reality!"

Sonam, who has changed her name to "Sonam K Ahuja" on Twitter, has also thanked celebrities for showering love on the newlyweds.