Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding date locked—Details you can't miss

New Delhi: After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's hush-hush wedding in Tuscany, Italy last year, looks like other B-Town beauties will be following a similar path soon. This year rumours have been rife about two big impending weddings—Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh.

Although both these couples have never really opened up about their relationship in public leave alone marriage talks. However, the gossip mills are running extra time with the latest rumour about Anil Kapoor's darling daughter Sonam and beau Anand's wedding ceremony.

According to BollywoodLife.com, it is learnt that the duo will be most likely tying the knot on May 8, 2018. yes! The date has been locked and the wedding will take place at a heritage bungalow in Mumbai. Only family members and close friends will be in attendance, reportedly.

The report further adds that the couple will then throw a lavish reception on the same night of the wedding which will be attended by a bevy of B-Town stars. Recently, another round of rumours kicked off which stated that the duo will not print any wedding invites and rather opt for an e-invite reportedly.

There has been no official word about the wedding made by the actor or her family as yet.

Meanwhile, Sonam will be seen in 'Veerey Di Wedding' which also happens to be the comeback vehicle of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film has an ensemble star cast of Sonam, Kareena, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

It is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and is set to hit the screens on June 1, 2018. The film is co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.