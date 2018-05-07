Sonam Kapoor - Anand Ahuja wedding: Family, friends arrive for Mehendi ceremony

Mumbai: Bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor is glowing as she is all set to tie the nuptial knot with businessman beau Anand Ahuja on May 8 at a mansion here.

The pretty actress and fashionista's Mehendi ceremony has begun and she is looking absolutely dream-like in a picture that has been shared with the media. Dressed in an off-white traditional Lehenga-Choli with zardozi work, Sonam looks gorgeous for the pre-wedding ceremony. The Kundan maang-tika, jhumka and choker necklace add royalty to her beauty.

Her hands are adorned with intricately designed Mehendi and diamond bangles look beautiful around her wrists.

Check out the image below:

Family and friends have arrived at the Sunteck, Signature Island, BKC for the ceremony.

For the unversed, Sonam is all set to tie the nuptial knot with beau Anand Ahuja tomorrow in a private ceremony here.

The couple will exchange vows between 11 AM to 12.30PM at Anand Karaj mansion followed by lunch at Rockdale, 226, Bandstand Bandra. The marriage ceremony will be followed by a party on the same day at The Leela, 8 PM onwards.

The guests have been asked not to get gifts as their presence alone will be like presents worth treasuring.

The Kapoor and the Ahuja families issued a joint statement last week to confirm news of the couple's marriage.

The statement read: "The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on May 8 in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."

Here's wishing the two families and the couple hearty congratulations.