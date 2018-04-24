Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Here's the latest

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor's darling daughter Sonam is reportedly all set to tie the knot with rumoured beau Anand Ahuja. Come May 7 and the wedding festivities will begin in full swing at the Kapoor-Ahuja Khandaan. The latest buzz about Sonam's much talked about the wedding is that it will take place in Mumbai.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the marriage ceremony will be held at the actress's aunt's house in Bandstand on May 8, 2018. The lavish mansion is close to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and is beautifully designed. Reportedly, the reception will be hosted the same night at a plush hotel.

The report also mentions that sangeet and mehendi ceremonies will take place at Mumbai's BKC building and the festivities will start from May 7. a few days back, several reports suggested that ace choreographer turned director Farah Khan will be taking charge of the dance performances at the wedding.

Earlier, speculations were rife that like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Sonam-Anand might opt for an international venue for their wedding. Switzerland topped the rumoured destination list. However, turns out that the duo is keen on getting married in India itself.

On the professional front, Sonam will be seen in 'Veerey Di Wedding' which also happens to be the comeback vehicle of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film has an ensemble star cast of Sonam, Kareena, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

It is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and is set to hit the screens on June 1, 2018. The film is co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.