Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Here's what daddy Anil Kapoor has to say

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has finally opened up on his daughter Sonam's much talked about the wedding with rumoured beau Anand Ahuja. There is a strong buzz right now that Sonam and Anand's marriage ceremony will take place on May 8 at a heritage bungalow in Mumbai, followed by a grand reception in the evening.

When daddy Anil Kapoor was asked about the same, PTI quoted the actor as telling reporters, “Media has always been with me and my family when we began our careers. We will share everything at the right time. You all will know very soon. We won't hide these details. You will know why there is lighting outside the house."

He was speaking at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards voting weekend. Meanwhile, Sonam's Mumbai house has been beautifully lit and decorated with mommy Sunita taking full charge of the preparations.

Anil will be next seen in 'Race 3' which stars Salman Khan in the lead. The film has been directed by Remo D'Souza and features an ensemble cast starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem in pivotal parts. Talking about Salman, he said, "Salman has done things wholeheartedly. When you (will) watch the film, you will realise it. We have made an entertaining film. I have done many films with Salman and people liked it. When I am working with Salman saab, it doesn't feel like I am working."

Anil Kapoor and Salman have worked together in films such as 'No Entry', 'Yuvraaj', 'Salaam-e-Ishq' and 'Biwi No 1'.

Sonam on the other hand, will be seen in 'Veerey Di Wedding' which is touted as the comeback vehicle of Kareena Kapoor Khan after her brief maternity break. It stars Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles besides Sonam and Bebo.

The trailer of the chick flick received a positive response and the film will hit the screens on June 1, 2018.

(With PTI inputs)