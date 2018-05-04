Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Raghavendra Rathore to design outfits for groom, family

New Delhi: Raghavendra Rathore is set to add elegance to Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's wedding. The ace designer has been roped in to make the trousseau of her groom Anand Ahuja and the male members of the family for the D-day.

According to a source, the Kapoors and Ahujas have reached out to Raghavendra, the Classic Men's Bespoke brand, to suit them for the upcoming wedding next week, and the designer agreed to it.

Sonam will marry Delhi-based businessman Anand in Mumbai on May 8, the family has confirmed following weeks of speculation around the wedding.

This is not the first time the designer is working closely with the families, as he was the one who designed costume of actor Fawad Khan in "Khoobsurat", a co-production of Sonam's younger sister Rhea.

Also, actor Anil Kapoor is a fan of the designer's collection and has walked the ramp for him in November 2017.