Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spark rumours of romance?

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made headlines as they arrived together walking hand-in-hand at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding reception.

The pair, who will soon be seen in Imitiaz Ali's 'Brahmastra', were totally inseparable throughout the party and were completely in each other. Later, Alia was seen bonding with Ranbir's sisters - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

Check out their photos here:

Grapevine is all abuzz with reports of the growing closeness between Ranbir and Alia. In fact, the two were also reported to spend quality time with each other when they were shooting for the film in Bulgaria.

Recently, there have been numerous incidents when Alia and Ranbir were spotted dining out together. Moreover, at the recent screening of Meghna Gulzar's 'Raazi', Ranbir was seen getting protected towards Alia and the two reportedly left the venue in the same car.

Nonetheless, the two talented actors were seen getting along very well with each other at the function. In fact, this was the first time when Alia and Ranbir made a public appearance together.