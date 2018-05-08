Sonam Kapoor - Anand Ahuja wedding: Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor's emotional posts will remind you of your sibling

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor exchanged vows with Anand Ahuja in traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at her aunt's mansion here. The private ceremony was attended by the families of the bride and the groom and very close friends.

Sonam has begun a new journey as Mrs Anand Ahuja and it is an overwhelming day for the Kapoors. Siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan are elated and at the same time quite emotional for all obvious reasons.

Both Rhea and Harsh took to their respective Instagram accounts to express their sentiments.

Here's taking a look at their expression of love for Sonam.

Rhea posted a candid pic with Sonam and addressed her as Forever and ever. Sister love is the truest love I know. Me and Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja.

Check out her post here:

"Forever and ever. Sister love is the truest love I know. Me and Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja (sic)."

Harsh reacted like a typical protective brother and felt that Anand was lucky to have a girl like Sonam in his life. He wrote: "Mush alert - Senior @sonamkapoor... there is no one quite like you and no one with a bigger heart. You’re a lucky man @anandahuja but remember I was here first! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love #EverydayPhenomenal #SonamKiShaadi (sic)."

Sonam and Anand's pre-wedding celebrations were spread over 2 days and they included the Mehendi, Sangeet, Chooda and Kaleera ceremonies.

Friends from the film fraternity added glamour to the starry event. From Katrina Kaif to Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez to Swara Bhaskar, Karisma Kapoor to Karan Johar, a number of popular personalities from the world of cinema had made their presence felt.

The wedding ceremony too was star-studded - Amitabh Bachchan with son Abhishek and daughter Shweta, David Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor with Saif and Taimur, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar were among the attendees.

Besides the aforementioned guests, the entire Kapoor clan was present. Sonam's elder uncle Boney, younger uncle Sanjay with his wife Maheep, cousins Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun, Anshula, Jahaan, Shanaya, Mohit Marwah along with his parents were present.

Here's wishing the newlyweds a very Happy Married Life.