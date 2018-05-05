Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Will the bride wear this lehenga on her mehendi—Photos

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will enter matrimony on May 8, 2018. This B-Town couple dated for a while before announcing marriage plans. After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fairytale wedding in Tuscany, Italy last year, its Sonam and Anand's marriage which is grabbing maximum attention.

From their sangeet performances to honeymoon plans—there's buzz about everything! The Kapoor bungalow is beautifully decorated with lights and several celebrities have been spotted visiting the bride-to-be as they prepare for dance rehearsals.

Paps recently spotted someone carrying a gorgeous minty lehenga along with other wedding goodies. Looks like Sonam is going to wear this either for her mehendi or sangeet ceremonies.

According to the wedding invite which had gone viral a few days back, Sonam and Anand will have a lavish Mehendi ceremony on May 7 and the dress code for that is Indian festive—shades of white.

The Anand Karaj ceremony will take place on May 8 at 11 am, followed by a lunch at Rockdale, Bandra. A grand party will be hosted by the Kapoors and Ahujas in the evening at The Leela, Mumbai.

Sonam is the 'Veere' whose wedding everyone wants to attend!