Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Will the couple have a delayed honeymoon?

New Delhi: Anil Kapoor's darling daughter Sonam and longtime beau Anand Ahuja's fairytale wedding will take place on May 8, 2018, in Mumbai and the bungalow has been beautifully decked-up ahead of the big event.

Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other B-Towners have been spotted outside the venue as they prepare for the sangeet ceremony. According to Mumbai Mirror, Sonam and Anand are likely to have a delayed honeymoon. Reason? Well, soon after the wedding, the actress will be flying to the French Riviera as she attends the Cannes Film Festival every year for representing the cosmetic brand.

The report mentions that Anand will not be joining her at Cannes. However, the duo is most likely to head for their honeymoon sometime around October-November as before that Sonam needs to fulfil her work commitments. However, their honeymoon destination is not known.

The actress will be seen in 'Veere Di Wedding' which releases on June 1 and she will be joining the cast in their promotional spree. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.

'Veere Di Wedding' is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is touted as Kareena's comeback venture post her brief maternity break. The movie is co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

Don't know who gets married in the film but in real life, Sonam is the 'Veere' whose wedding everyone wants to attend!