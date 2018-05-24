Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's honeymoon destination revealed?

New Delhi: The gorgeous newly-weds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja set high couple goals for people in love. The duo had a dreamy wedding on May 8, 2018, which was attended by family and friends. They had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at Sonam's aunt, Kavita Singh's plush bungalow, Rockdale in Mumbai.

Soon after the star-studded affair, all eyes were set on the couple's honeymoon destination. However, they put it on hold as Sonam had her work commitments. We saw her dazzle on the Cannes red carpet, just a few days after her wedding.

Now, the buzz is on fire again. According to Pinkvilla.com, Sonam in of her Instagram stories accidentally talked about flying to Greece. So, now the latest rumour is that couple might be heading to Greece for their honeymoon. Sonam's Insta video has been shared by various fans on social media.

The Kapoors and Ahujas hosted a grand reception party at The Leela, Mumbai in the evening and several B-Towners were seen in attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif to Shilpa Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut—all dazzled and wished the newly-wed couple.

For her wedding, Sonam wore a bright red Anuradha Vakil lehenga with heavy exquisite jewellery, giving it a royal touch while Anand opted for a classic golden bandhgala sherwani by ace designer Raghavendra Rathore. In the evening, the actress wore an Anamika Khanna ensemble while the groom chose Rathore but added his quirky bit by wearing sneakers with sherwani.

On the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in 'Veere Di Wedding'. The film will hit the screens on June 1, 2018, and is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. It stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead besides Sonam. The film has been co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.