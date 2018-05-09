Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding reception: Kareena, Karisma nail ethnic fashion look — See pics

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja got married in a dreamy setting on Tuesday morning in Mumbai. Apart from close friends and family members, the Anand Karaj saw attendance from the who’s who from the film fraternity.

Celebrity Kapoor sisters - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, who also attended the much-awaited wedding, not only made heads turn but also gave us some major fashion goals with their outings.

Karisma Kapoor stepped out looking absolutely stunning in a Sabyasachi lehenga and jewellery. Following the popular colour block style, the green blouse was matched with a flowy floral lehenga. She nailed her look with an elaborate choker necklace, maangtika and had her hair tied in a bun.

While Karisma went for a bright hue coloured outfit, Kareena, on the other hand, picked out a baby pink all-over embroidered floor-length Anarkali and appeared exceptionally graceful at the occasion. Very much like her elder sister, she too had her hair tied in a bun with gajras.

Check out their photos from the wedding ceremony:

And the wedding reception turned out to be quite the same.

Kareena, who arrived with her sister Karishma and husband Saif Ali Khan at the reception of her 'Veere' Sonam, looked sensational in a gold saree by Manish Malhotra. Wavy hair and nude makeup completed her look. Keeping her accessories minimal, she rounded off her elegant turn-up as she walked hand-in-hand with hubby.

Karisma, no the other hand, left no stone unturned to amp the hotness as she appeared in a white embellished saree. She had kept her accessories to a minimum and was seen carrying a white clutch and had her hair left loose.