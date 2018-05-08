Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding cake is cool and quirky - See pics

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor is now Mrs Anand Ahuja. Daughter of veteran actor Anil and Sunita Kapoor, Sonam tied the nuptial knot with Anand on Tuesday morning. The marriage was solemnised as per the Anand Karaj tradition in presence of family and close friends.

Soon after the traditional marriage ceremony, the couple cut a cake to begin the post-wedding celebrations in style.

The cake was not an ordinary one! It wasn't romantic or flowery! In fact, it was something unusual and funny!

The two-tier chocolate cake had figures of a bride and a groom. The bride is dragging the groom out of a basketball court. Dressed in traditional wedding outfits, the figures of the bride and the groom on the cake looked too adorable.

Sonam's siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan took to their respective Instagram accounts to express their feelings over her marriage. Their mother Sunita Ahuja was ecstatic to see her daughter as a bride and was even seen dancing at the Sangeet ceremony.

Sonam and Anand's pre-wedding celebrations were spread over 2 days and they included the Mehendi, Sangeet, Chooda and Kaleera ceremonies.

Friends from the film fraternity added glamour to the starry event. From Katrina Kaif to Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez to Swara Bhaskar, Karisma Kapoor to Karan Johar, a number of popular personalities from the world of cinema had made their presence felt.

The wedding ceremony too was star-studded - Amitabh Bachchan with son Abhishek and daughter Shweta, David Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor with Saif and Taimur, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar were among the attendees.

Besides the aforementioned guests, the entire Kapoor clan was present. Sonam's elder uncle Boney, younger uncle Sanjay with his wife Maheep, cousins Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun, Anshula, Jahaan, Shanaya, Mohit Marwah along with his parents were present.

Here's wishing the newlyweds a very Happy Married Life.