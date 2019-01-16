हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu take 10YearChallenge — Check out their photos

And the ladies have proved that age is just a number for them!

Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu take 10YearChallenge — Check out their photos
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Every now and then the world gets excited over some or other internet challenge. Last, it was the famous Kiki Challenge, that invited much attention on the social media with Mumbai Police even issuing a warning to it. And now the netizens have got obsessed with the #10YearChallenge which requires them to post a pictures from 10 years ago with their current photo. 

While the trend is pretty amazing, the celebrity results are quite astounding. And our celebrities did not mind swilling their old picture albums to find their best pic to take the latest challenge. They shared their decade-old pictures with their fans and some of them went on to prove that they have hardly aged. 
 
Bollywood actresses Sonam Kapoor, Diana Penty, Esha Gupta, and Shruti Haasan are amongst the first few celebs to participate in the challenge.

Take a look at their post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#10YearChallenge. Some things don't change...like the B/W filter _ #IndulgingInTheGram

A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ok so the #10yearchallenge has just made me weird, might need to rewind a bit..

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Smiling through it all! #10YearChallenge

A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy) on

Last year, social media saw the rise of many internet challenges, which included, Kiki Challenge, Hum Fit Toh India Fit Challenge and Falling Stars Challenge. 

Sonam KapoorBipasha BasuShruti HaasanDaisy ShahEsha Gupta

