Sonam Kapoor

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film was jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

Sonam Kapoor breaks her silence on Swara Bhasker getting trolled on social media
New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor, whose latest outing 'Veere Di Wedding' has taken the box office by storm, finally reacted to Swara Bhasker getting trolled on social media for her comments on several matters. Sonam came out in defence of her BFF and Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker as she believes that Swara comes under the scanner because of having her own opinion.

The actress told ANI, "I think people just like to troll her because she has an opinion and a point of view and I guess that shows how much they love her because the other side of hate is always love, so Swara you have a lot of lovers!" she said.

Apart from being co-stars in 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', the two share a great off-screen equation. Swara was by her best friend Sonam's side all through her wedding and had great fun. The two spoke about their friendship at various promotional events for Veere Di Wedding.

Apart from Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker, Veere Di Wedding stars Kareena Kapoor, Shikha Talsania in lead roles. Permanent roommates actor Sumeet Vyas too played a pivotal role in the film. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film was jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

