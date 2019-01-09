Sonam Kapoor gives style inspiration with a deep-neck tangerine dress—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is often looked upon as the fashion queen of the industry. Sonam doesn't shy away from experimenting with her looks and whatever she carries becomes the latest fashion trend! Be it a loosely-fitted suit or an offbeat cape saree, we can never get enough of the diva.

On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram and shared pics in a tangerine deep neck dress which will give you major style inspiration. The actress completed her look with a necklace and matching earrings.

Check out the pics here:

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. It features Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. South sensation Regina Cassandra, Brijendra Kala and Madhumalti Kapoor also play pivotal parts in the film.

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' is slated to hit the screens on February 1, 2019.